HE President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi met Saturday in Kinshasa with HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, as well as ways to de-escalate tensions in the Great Lakes region.

During the meeting, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for all regional and international initiatives aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.

