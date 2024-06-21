President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday evening presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of Uganda and United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

President Museveni welcomed the signing of the MOU between Uganda and the Chamber.

He was also happy to note that Uganda and the Gulf countries have strengthened relations which were not there in the past. He added that there is a lot of potential for investment between Uganda and the Gulf countries which should be explored.

The MOU was signed between the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Works and Transport and Civil Aviation Authority, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities and Uganda Wildlife Authority, and Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In the Memorandum, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry agreed to construct Kidepo International Airport near Kidepo National Park and Construct Tourist Hotels within Kidepo National Park to boost the tourism sector and the economy of Uganda.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, the Chairman of the Chamber told the President that the construction of the Airport is set to start in August, 2024, and he promised to deliver good work on time.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding was also witnessed by Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen. Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, Hon. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, the State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, H.E Abdalla Hassan Alshamsi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Uganda.