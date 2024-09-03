President Isaias Afwerki met this afternoon with his host, President Xi Jinping, at the Great Hall of the People, for extensive discussions on consolidation of bilateral ties and other matters of mutual interest.

Underlining that the world is undergoing through a vital phase of transition which has engendered an earnest global quest for viable and enduring solutions, President Isaias indicated that China can potentially play a decisive role in the crystallization of the new dispensation on account of the exponential and all-rounded growth that it has achieved in the past decades.

President Isaias further expressed the hope that China’s preeminent role would be appropriately leveraged in promoting cooperation and partnerships to the benefits of the countries and peoples of the world.

President Xi Jinping for his parts expressed his appreciation for the participation of President Isaias at the 9th FOCAC Summit and reiterated China’s commitment to further enhance its solid and strong ties of cooperation with Eritrea.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Tsegay Tesfatsion, Eritrea’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; as well as Mr. Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China; Mr. Wang Wentao, Minister of Trade; Mr. Lan Fo’an, Minister of Finance; Mr. Zheng Shanjie, Minister of National Development; and Mr. Li Xiang, Ambassador of China to Eritrea.