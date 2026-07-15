President Dr Patrick Herminie, on the second day of his visit to La Réunion, attended this afternoon, as guest of honour, a reception hosted by the Prefect of La Réunion, Mr Patrice Latron, in the gardens of the Hôtel de Préfecture, in celebration of France's National Day.

The reception brought together the Prefect, the Ambassador of France to Seychelles, elected officials and other dignitaries from across La Réunion. President Herminie was accompanied by First Lady Mrs Veronique Herminie, along with Seychelles Ministers, Principal Secretaries and other guests present at the gathering. The event featured successive remarks from the Prefect and President Herminie, followed by a convivial cocktail accompanied by a musical performance.

In his toast, President Herminie, speaking in French on behalf of the Seychellois people and Government, expressed his profound gratitude to the Prefect and the authorities of La Réunion for the warm welcome extended to his delegation. He conveyed his warmest congratulations to President Emmanuel Macron, the French Government and the people of France on the occasion of Bastille Day, describing the values of liberty, equality and fraternity as a continuing inspiration to nations committed to peace, democracy and human dignity.

The President noted the particular significance of this year's celebrations, coming only days after Seychelles marked the fiftieth anniversary of its independence, and as France and Seychelles simultaneously celebrate fifty years of diplomatic relations, first established in 1976. He reflected on ties between the two nations reaching back further still, recalling France's role as the first colonial power in Seychelles and the shared origins of the Seychellois nation.

Building on this shared history, President Herminie underlined the privileged place La Réunion occupies in the France-Seychelles relationship, citing the cultural, linguistic and family ties that unite the two peoples, and reaffirmed Seychelles' conviction that regional cooperation remains the surest path towards a safer, more resilient and more prosperous future, particularly on maritime security, climate change, ocean preservation and sustainable development.

He closed by reaffirming Seychelles' commitment to deepening its partnership with La Réunion and France and invited guests to raise a toast to President Macron, to the French Republic, and to lasting friendship between France, La Réunion and Seychelles.

Earlier that day, Tuesday 14 July, President Herminie was the guest of honour at the Bastille Day celebrations, marked by a military parade in which the Seychelles Defence Forces took part.