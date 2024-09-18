Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with President of the Union of Comoros, HE Azali Assoumani, to inquire about his health following the assassination attempt he endured. President El-Sisi condemned the heinous attempt on President Assoumani's life, emphasizing Egypt's solidarity and full support for the security and stability of the Comoros. President Assoumani expressed his deep appreciation for this kind gesture, confirming that Egypt's supportive stance demonstrates the strong bonds between the two brotherly countries.

The two Presidents agreed to continue joint action to forge closer bilateral relations across various fields, in light of the growing cooperation between their countries and Egypt's role in supporting the Comoros' developmental needs and capacity building.

