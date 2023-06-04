Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazaouani, at Cairo International Airport, at the start of the Mauritanian President’s three-day visit to Egypt.

Upon their arrival at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, an official reception ceremony was held during which the guard of honor were inspected and the national anthems of both countries were played.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said President El-Sisi and the Mauritanian President held a bilateral session of talks, followed by an expanded meeting attended by the two countries’ delegations. The two Presidents valued the ongoing development in Egyptian-Mauritanian relations, as well as the steady progress in the longstanding historical bonds between the two countries over the past years across all levels, particularly in the military and security aspects as well as in counter-terrorism efforts in the Sahel region.

President El-Sisi and President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazaouani discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation, increase trade and boost bilateral investments during the coming period. The Mauritanian President lauded the Egyptian development experience, expressing appreciation for the support and capacity building for the brothers in Mauritania that Egypt provides in all areas.

An agreement was reached to convene the Joint High Committee at the level of foreign ministers next July, during which a number of cooperation agreements in an array of areas will be signed. This shall enhance the frameworks of cooperation as well as the Egyptian-Mauritanian partnership for the benefit of the two peoples.

During their talks, the two Presidents exchanged views on mechanisms for further advancing joint Arab and African action, and discussed the latest developments in a number of regional issues, notably Sudan, Libya, Syria and the Renaissance Dam.