President El-Sisi affirmed the mutual aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations and operationalize the frameworks of mutual cooperation between the two countries. He also reiterated his full support for the Kenyan President's efforts with regard to operationalizing the Tripartite Continental Free Trade Agreement, which would contribute to enhancing trade among African states.

The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that Egypt was also requested to support Kenya's endeavors to operationalize the Continental Free Trade Agreement between the three economic groupings (COMESA, East Africa, South Africa), particularly in view of the fact that the agreement was launched in Sharm el-Sheikh in 2015. Egypt is one of the first countries to ratify it and it is the current chair of COMESA.

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Trade, Investment and Industry, Mr. Moses Kuria, who handed in a letter to President El-Sisi from President of Kenya, William Ruto. In the letter, the President of Kenya commended the robust friendship and fraternal ties between the two countries, expressing his aspiration to further strengthen those relations at all levels.

