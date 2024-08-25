Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Charles Q. Brown, and his accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Minister of Defense and Military Production, General Abdel Mageed Saqr, as well as the U.S. Ambassador to Cairo, Herro Mustafa Garg.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting focused on the ongoing developments in the Middle East. President El-Sisi emphasized that the current regional situation demands decisive action from the international community and all relevant parties to exert every effort and intensify pressure to defuse tensions and halt the escalation threatening the security and stability of the entire region. The President specifically warned of the dangers of opening a new front in Lebanon and affirmed the need to preserve Lebanon's stability and sovereignty.

President El-Sisi also underscored the importance of responding to the joint Egyptian-American-Qatari efforts aimed at achieving an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and facilitating the exchange of prisoners and detainees, which would help to advance the path toward de-escalation and stability in the region.

The President highlighted the dire humanitarian conditions endured by the Palestinian people in Gaza, which necessitate an immediate halt to the conflict to deliver the massive amounts of relief and medical aid required. President El-Sisi reaffirmed the need for international efforts to launch a comprehensive political process leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the framework of a two-state solution, as the basis for sustainable regional stability.

The meeting touched on the profound strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States, highlighting the continuous cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various fields, particularly in security and military matters. The U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff expressed his country’s appreciation for Egypt’s pivotal role in supporting stability, security, and peace. He looked forward to further promoting joint military cooperation to broader prospects, thereby serving the two countries’ mutual interests and reinforcing stability and peace in the Middle East.