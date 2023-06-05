Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, (ITU), Ms Doreen Bogdan-Martin. The meeting was also attended by Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Amr Talaat and Director, Regional Office of the International Telecommunication Union for the Arab States, Mr. Adel Darwish.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the President confirmed Egypt’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the ITU and to effectively participating in its functions and activities, given its leading role as one of the UN agencies specialized in communications and IT as well as its status as a global platform for governments and the private sector in this field. The President underlined the state’s interest through “Egypt’s Digital Strategy” to develop the communications and IT sector and upgrade its infrastructure as it is Egypt’s gateway to the future. President El-Sisi looked forward for the ITU to support Egypt’s efforts in this regard.

The ITU’s Secretary General valued Egypt’s role in and extended contributions to the Union’s work, the latest of which is hosting the current edition of The Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR-23) in Sharm El-Sheikh, which is an important international forum that enjoys wide participation for cooperation and exchange of expertise among all concerned stakeholders in the field worldwide. This reflects the international community’s confidence in the communications and IT sector in Egypt and the capabilities, expertise and promising future it enjoys. Ms Bogdan-Martin emphasized the union’s interest to foster close cooperation with Egypt in this regard so as to contribute to supporting the digital development process in Egypt, notably in light of the state’s interest that she noted in this sector.