Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and Minister of State and Member of the Saudi Cabinet, Dr. Essam Bin Saeed. The meeting was also attended by Minister of Interior, Major General Mahmoud Tawfik, as well as the Saudi Ambassador to Egypt, Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmad Fahmy, said the Saudi Interior Minister conveyed to the President the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman. President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the King and Crown Prince, confirming the profound brotherly and historical relations the two countries and their peoples share. The President emphasized the two countries’ pivotal roles as cornerstones for stability in the region, notably in light of the formidable and growing challenges that demand their constant and intensive cooperation.

The meeting underscored the vital importance of the joint cooperation and intensive coordination between Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the face of the shared security challenges and threats emanating from the current developments in the region, notably in the areas of countering terrorist and extremist organizations, transnational organized crime and the surge in cybercrime. This represents an immense challenge that requires concerted efforts to mitigate these threats, which have evolved into new and changing patterns and necessitates continued development and joint training to keep pace with these developments and strengthen efforts to maintain security and stability.