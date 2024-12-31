Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly; Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Mr. Hassan Abdalla; and Minister of Finance, Mr. Ahmed Kouchouk.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the meeting reviewed the local and global economic situation and its implications on macroeconomic indicators. It also focused on the government's efforts to ensure that the economic development program is not affected by the current regional and international conditions, and on initiatives to leverage available economic opportunities.

The President was offered an overview on the indicators related to the banking sector, monetary policy, and the exchange rate. He was also updated on the government's efforts to enhance the state's foreign exchange reserves, thereby securing the necessary supplies for production and industries in priority sectors, and contributing to comprehensive economic growth in Egypt.

The President gave directives to continue coordination between the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance regarding fiscal and monetary policy, so as to enhance economic stability, contain inflationary pressures, and provide more opportunities and financing for the private sector. This is in order to drive economic growth, attract more investment flows, and strengthen the role of the private sector in economic activity.