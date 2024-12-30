Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, and Minister of Religious Endowments, Dr. Usama Al-Azhari.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President was briefed on the Ministry of Endowment’s action plan along a multitude of axes. Minister Al-Azhari offered an overview of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to qualify and train Imams, as well as its forthcoming preaching plan. He also tackled efforts to foster sound religious awareness and to renew the religious discourse and its mechanisms. The minister also updated the President on the outcome of the General Assembly meeting of "The Union of Arab Awqaf".

The President was also offered a presentation on the Ministry of Endowment’s initiative to revive traditional Islamic Schools (Kuttab). The meeting reviewed efforts to qualify imams, preachers and female preachers across religious, academic, cultural and media domains, as well as the role of “The Awqaf Academy” in this regard. The Minister of Religious Endowments noted that the qualification process is carried out by leading experts in the spheres of religious sciences, as well as humanitarian, social and cultural studies. This aims to further improve their expertise and enhance their ability to keep pace with contemporary issues in a balanced and enlightened manner. The discussion also focused on plans underway to upgrade the preachers’ hospital to significantly improve the quality of healthcare services provided by the hospital.

President El-Sisi instructed that efforts be intensified to improve the conditions of imams, preachers and religious scholars and that training and qualification programs, both scientifically and culturally, be continued, harnessing the latest systems and methods. The President also ordered a thorough study of the initiative to revive traditional Islamic Schools (Kuttab), examining their feasibility, implementation and impact on the upbringing of future generations.