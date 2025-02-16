Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Ayman Ashour.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the meeting reviewed national projects being implemented by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, including the establishment of national universities, digital transformation, and the automation of services. The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research offered an overview of the latest developments in the implementation of presidential initiatives pertinent to higher education and scientific research.

President El-Sisi emphasized the need to prioritize the transformation of scientific research outcomes into tangible products and services that contribute to the national economy. The President also highlighted the importance of promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, while ensuring that scientific research is aligned with development plans and societal needs. President El-Sisi gave directives to focus on linking the curricula with the requirements of the labor market, and continuing to qualify human cadres to address the shortage of academic competencies and prevent their leakage abroad.

The President was also briefed on university hospitals’ efforts to receive the wounded and injured from the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi directed to continue to provide medical and treatment services at university hospitals, and to ensure the availability of medicines for the people of Gaza.