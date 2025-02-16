Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President of the World Jewish Congress, Mr. Ronald S. Lauder. The meeting was also attended by Head of the General Intelligence Service, Mr. Hassan Rashad.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting focused on ways to restore stability in the Middle East. It reviewed Egypt’s efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, including the exchange of hostages and detainees and facilitating access for humanitarian aid and relief into the sector. Mr. Lauder expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s unwavering efforts to restore stability in the region.

During the meeting, President El-Sisi emphasized the critical importance for all parties to adhere to their responsibilities and commitments so as to ensure upholding the ceasefire. The President asserted that the continuation of the conflict and its potential escalation would be detrimental to all parties, with no exception. President El-Sisi affirmed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian State along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the sole guarantor for achieving lasting peace.

President El-Sisi reiterated the critical need to launch the reconstruction process of the Gaza Strip, while categorically rejecting any forced displacement of its inhabitants from their lands. The President confirmed that Egypt is developing a comprehensive plan in this regard. President of the World Jewish Congress, Mr. Lauder, supported the President’s statement, expressing commitment to further advancing consultations with Egypt on various relevant issues, in recognition for Egypt’s leading role in achieving peace in the Middle East and for its wise efforts to consolidate stability in the region.

The President of the World Jewish Congress said in a statement following the meeting that he was pleased to visit Egypt and meet with President El-Sisi, describing their talks as excellent and useful. He underscored Egypt’s significance, noting that Egyptian-American relations are key for stability in the region and that the World Jewish Congress supports all efforts aimed at maintaining stability and peace in the region. Mr. Lauder noted that he looks forward to the Egyptian-Arab proposal on Gaza, stressing that peace is the only hope that shall prevail through the two-state solution.