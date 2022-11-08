Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, on the sidelines of the World Climate Summit COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said President El-Sisi welcomed the German Chancellor in Egypt, lauding the progress in Egyptian-German bilateral relations, across all political, economic, social and military fields. The President confirmed that this reflected on the rate and intensity of the exchange of visits between senior officials from both countries, notably the President’s recent visit to Berlin last July. President El-Sisi emphasized that Egypt seeks to bolster joint cooperation and strengthen political coordination with Germany in the coming period.

Chancellor Scholz expressed sincere appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality he received. He also voiced his huge admiration of Egypt’s outstanding organization of the World Climate Summit, and valued the firm bonds between Egypt and Germany as well as the remarkable momentum in the two countries’ relations over the past years, particularly in economic and trade relations. The German Chancellor emphasized that Germany considers Egypt a key partner in cooperation and in efforts to address common challenges.

President El-Sisi said he looks forward for Germany to enhance its contributions to the priorities of Egypt’s development plans in various fields, by increasing German investments. He highlighted in particular the sectors of the localization of the industry, energy including green hydrogen, tourism, technical education and vocational training, given the promising opportunities provided by mega national projects nationwide. Chancellor Scholz underscored Germany’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s ambitious measures, which aim at achieving comprehensive development, notably by increasing investments, sharing expertise, and transferring technology, in addition to the localization of the German industry.

The meeting also discussed the latest developments in a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, in addition to joint efforts to enhance and promote climate action at the international level.