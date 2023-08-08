Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Serbia, Miloš Vučević. The meeting was also attended by Minister of Defense and Military Production, General Mohamed Zaki.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the President conveyed his greetings and appreciation to President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. President El-Sisi confirmed that Egypt values the firm historical bonds the two countries share, and is committed to further advancing bilateral cooperation in all fields, including defense. The President emphasized that Egypt seeks to invigorate the two countries’ partnership, to be commensurate with their potential across all levels.

The Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense conveyed the Serbian President's greetings and expressed his appreciation to President El-Sisi. They praised the prosperous Egyptian-Serbian relations, especially in light of the President's visit to Serbia in July 2022 and the resulting growing momentum. He also commended the growing and effective Egyptian presence on the regional and international arenas under the leadership of President El-Sisi, as well as Egypt's decisive efforts in combating terrorism at the regional level. This is in addition to its support for stability, security and development, noting in this context the steady and urban development he witnessed during his visit to Egypt.

The Spokesman added that the meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, military and security cooperation between the two countries and international issues of common concern, especially the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its geopolitical and economic repercussions globally.