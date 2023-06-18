Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Bank Group, Makhtar Diop. The meeting was attended by Minister of International Cooperation Dr. Rania Al-Mashat.

Spokesman for the Presidency Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said the meeting touched on various aspects of relations between Egypt and the International Finance Corporation, and the IFC's role in supporting development priorities in Egypt, especially in light of the agreement to be signed today between the two sides, regarding the IFC’s provision of technical and advisory support to ensure optimal implementation of the State Ownership Policy Document.

President El-Sisi valued the fruitful partnership and constructive cooperation between the Egyptian government and the IFC, especially in the areas of infrastructure, renewable energy, transformative industries, and health care. The President stressed Egypt's keenness to continue strengthening structural reforms, to help enhance the role of the private sector and provide a positive climate for all investors and global financial markets.

Mr. Diop lauded the outstanding cooperation between the two sides and expressed that the IFC looked forward to signing an agreement to support the Egyptian offering program and provide advice on the implementation of the State Ownership Policy Document, in accordance with the priorities and needs of the government. In this regard, he noted the clear seriousness of the state in enhancing the openness of the business climate, and its encouragement to the International Finance Corporation to increase joint programs with the private sector to stimulate its role in supporting comprehensive and sustainable development efforts, especially at this critical stage at the global level, during which many complex crises are intertwined, posing great pressure on most countries. He stressed that the IFC would continue playing its role to support comprehensive development in Egypt.