Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs Osman Saleh, in the attendance of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Dr. Badr Abdel-Aty, Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service Major General Abbas Kamel and the Eritrean ambassador in Cairo.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said President El-Sisi received a letter from Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, in which he expressed appreciation for President El-Sisi and the relations between the two brotherly countries. The Eritrean president looked forward to enhancing consultation and coordination on issues of common interest, which was valued by President El-Sisi. The President confirmed Egypt’s keenness to advance efforts to deepen the distinguished relations and cooperation between the two countries, so as to benefit the two peoples and achieve their common interests, in light of the mounting regional challenges that call for intensifying discussions on ways to address them.

The meeting touched on the regional situation, particularly issues and threats in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea. Both countries confirmed keenness to continue joint coordination and consultation at various levels, so as to support security and stability in the region.