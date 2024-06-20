Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has issued directives to form a crisis cell headed by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly to follow- up and manage the situation pertinent to the deaths of Egyptian pilgrims.

This comes within the framework of the Egyptian leadership’s keenness to follow-up on the conditions of pilgrims and offer support and assistance to the families of the deceased. The President noted the need for immediate coordination with the Saudi authorities to facilitate receiving the bodies of the deceased and streamline the process in this regard.

The Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt has extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and stressed the government’s commitment to providing them with the necessary support during this unfortunate event.

