President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., has traveled on an official visit to Rome, Italy, to address the World Food Forum, which will take place from October 14 to 18, 2024.

The event, organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), will bring together global leaders and stakeholders to discuss critical issues concerning global food security, sustainable agriculture, and rural development.

President Boakai’s address at the Forum will focus on Liberia’s contributions to global food security, highlighting the nation’s strategies for addressing food-related challenges. His speech will also emphasize the importance of international cooperation in overcoming hunger and ensuring sustainable agricultural development.

The President’s visit will include a luncheon with the Director General of the FAO, meetings with key international figures such as the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), as well as an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

During his visit, President Boakai will also engage with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other top Italian officials to discuss strategic partnerships and opportunities for collaboration.

Italy recently launched the “Piano Mattei” investment plan for Africa, which focuses on infrastructure, agricultural development, and sustainable energy solutions, offering a promising avenue for Liberia’s growth.

The President’s meetings will further involve discussions on industrial development, critical minerals, and hybrid energy systems with Italian enterprises. These talks are expected to enhance Liberia’s industrial capabilities and strengthen ties in agriculture, energy, and technological innovation.

In addition to his engagements with Italian officials and international organizations, President Boakai will take the opportunity to meet with the Liberian diaspora in Italy and explore potential collaborations with the wider African and European communities.

The World Food Forum will culminate with President Boakai’s participation in World Food Day on October 16, a globally recognized event dedicated to addressing hunger and malnutrition around the world.

The Official Delegation accompanying the President to Italy include:

1. Honorable Jonathan Fonati Koffa, Speaker of the House of Representatives

2. Honorable Alexander Nuetah, Minister of Agriculture

3. Honorable Jerolimek Piah, Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism

4. Ambassador Antionette Wolo, Chief of Protocol, Republic of Liberia

The President is also traveling along with his support staff and assistants on communications and media, security, and other matters. The delegation is expected to return to the country on October 20, 2024.

While the President is out of the country, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff, Honorable Sylvester M. Grigsby will chair the Cabinet in consultation with the Vice President while remaining in close consultation with the President.