President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has, with immediate effect suspended the President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), Madam Rostalyn Suakoko Dennis.

The President’s decision follows a resolution of the Board of Directors of NOCAL recommending Madam Dennis’ suspension and an investigation into the allegations.

Madam Dennis has been ordered to turn over all government properties in her possession to the interim team headed by Mr. Fabian Michael Lai, NOCAL’s Vice President for Operations, who will assume interim oversight of the Company’s operations.

The Government of Liberia remains committed to transparency, accountability, and good governance in all sectors, particularly in the management of the country’s natural resources.

An investigation of the allegations against Madam Dennis has been ordered.