President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr, has heaped praises on Liberian Muslims for their continuous contributions to nation building.

The President made the commendation at this year’s Islamic Intercessory Service held at the 17th Street Mosque in Sinkor, as part of celebrations marking Liberia's 177th Independence Anniversary.

In his address, the President emphasized the importance of unity, faith, and collective responsibility in shaping the future of the nation. He recognized the sacrifices made by Liberia's forefathers and highlighted the need to honor their legacy by fostering a society based on justice, equality, and mutual respect.

The Liberian Leader called upon all citizens to transcend ethnic, religious, and political differences and work together towards building a prosperous and unified Liberia.

President Boakai stressed that the development of Liberia is a shared responsibility, urging every citizen to embrace a role in nation-building, emphasizing the significance of perseverance, compassion, and service to others by drawing strength from the values upheld by Islam.

Further, the President expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Muslim community for their continuous support and contributions to the nation.

He encouraged all Liberians to strive for a stable, peaceful, united, and prosperous Liberia, urging them to always think, love, and build Liberia.

The President expressed the hope that his message resonated with the audience, emphasizing the significance of unity, faith, and collective action in shaping a brighter future for Liberia.