President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., held bilateral talks with his Indonesian Counterpart, President Joko Widodo, to discuss the strengthening of ties between Liberia and Indonesia.

The Liberian Leader expressed gratitude for the kind invitation to participate in the 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum and to further solidify the friendly relations between the two nations.

President Boakai conveyed his appreciation for the warm reception and courtesies extended to him and his delegation since their arrival in Bali.

The two leaders reflected on the high point in their countries' relations in 2013, marked by mutual visits and the establishment of a Joint Commission to enhance cooperation and trade.

President Boakai also acknowledged Indonesia's significant contribution to Liberia's peace and stability during the civil conflict, particularly through participation in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission and private sector investment.

An appeal was made for continued support from the Indonesian Government to overcome challenges faced by Indonesian companies operating in Liberia. He made specific reference to the need for Indonesia to back the expansion of the Golden Veroluem Limited (GVL), an Indonesian company operating in the oil palm industry in Liberia for further advancements, particularly the establishment of a palm oil refinery to ensure value addition.

President Boakai expressed his commitment to bolstering relations and proposed the exchange of Resident Ambassadors between the two countries, as well as the revitalization of the Joint Commission.

He further extended an invitation to President Joko Widodo to visit Liberia so as to bolster initiatives towards increased collaboration in various fields.

In response, the Indonesian President expressed interest in key areas of collaboration to include increased investment in palm oil, capacity development, infrastructure development, technical support, training, and scholarship initiatives facilitated through the Indonesia Embassy in Ghana.

He invited Liberia to join the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOC), and to be a part of the South-South Tropical Forest Collaboration currently constituting eight countries so as to leverage Liberia’s huge forest reserve.

He further expressed partnership interest with Liberia in the importation of rice to stabilize and reduce price of rice while working on Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements to boost local rice production and support the value chain in the rice sector.

The Indonesian Leader also invited Liberia’s participation in the 68th Anniversary of the Asian-African Conference (AAC) that is expected to take place in 2025.

The meeting concluded with expressions of gratitude and a shared commitment to further strengthen the ties between Liberia and Indonesia.