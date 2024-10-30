A Foreign Ministry release says, President Boakai on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia, extended deepest condolences to the Government and citizens of the Republic of Niger, especially the bereaved family for the immeasurable loss. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of national mourning, and we hope that the Almighty Allah grants you and the people of Niger the strength and resilience needed to navigate through this difficult period”, President Boakai said.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a condolence message to Government and people of the Republic of Niger following the death of honorable Hama Amadou, former Prime Minister and distinguished opposition leader. According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his message to Mr. Abdourahamane Tchiana, Head of State of the Republic of Niger, President Boakai expressed profound sadness of the passing of honorable Hama Amadou, who departed his life at the age of 74 on Thursday, October 24, 2024, following a prolonged illness.

