President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., accompanied by Mrs. Kartumu Y. Boakai and other members of the Liberian delegation, arrived in Beijing, China earlier today, September 4, 2024.

The delegation was warmly welcomed upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport by an Honor Guard, high-level officials of the Chinese Government, and with captivating Chinese cultural performances.

This official visit marks an important milestone in the bilateral relations between Liberia and China and Liberia’s participation at the Forum On China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

President Boakai and delegation’s visit and participation aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership and exploring avenues for increased cooperation in areas such as agriculture, trade, investment, infrastructure, education, technology, electricity, and cultural exchange.

During the visit, President Boakai is scheduled to hold high-level talks with his Chinese counterpart, the President of China, H.E. Xi Jinping, and other business leaders, participate in business forums, and engage in various cultural and diplomatic activities aimed at deepening the bond between the two nations.

The President’s Official Delegation includes: Mrs. Kartumu Y. Boakai, First Lady, Honorable Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honorable Sylvester Grigsby, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Honorable Mamaka Bility, Minister of State Without Portfolio, Dr. Alexander Nuetah, Minister of Agriculture, Honorable Amin Modad, Minister of Commerce, Honorable Roland L. Giddings, Minister of Public Works, Honorable Wilmot Paye, Minister of Mines and Energy, Honorable Jerolinmek Piah, Minister of Information Cultural Affairs&Tourism, Honorable Dehpue Y. Zuo, Deputy Minister for Economic Management&Planning, Ministry of Finance Development Planning, and Honorable Sarh Johnny and Morley Kamara, Senior Economic Advisers to the President.

Other members of the delegation are: Honorable Jeff Blibo, Chairman, National Investment Commission, Honorable Sekou Dukuly, Managing Director, National Port Authority, Cllr. Neto Z. Lighe, Commissioner, Liberia Maritime Authority, Honorable Abdullai Kamara, Acting Chairman, Liberia Telecommunication Authority, Honorable Eugene Fahngon, Director General, Liberia Broadcasting System, and Honorable Prince A. Wreh, Executive Chairman, Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority.

Additionally, the President is accompanied by support staff, protocol and communication assistants, security personnel, and other key personnel.

The Liberia Chief Executive looks forward to further solidifying the longstanding friendship with China and seeks to leverage this visit to explore new opportunities for mutual growth and development.