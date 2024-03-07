South Africa offers a wealth of infrastructure investment opportunities for foreign financiers, with the Development Bank of South Africa alone promoting a R70 billion project pipeline. Ahead of the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (SIDSSA) – taking place March 17-19 in Cape Town – a pre-symposium media engagement highlighted the need for blended financing and public-private partnerships (PPP) for infrastructure development.

Serving as a form of prelude to SIDSSA 2024, the event provided insight into upcoming project opportunities and strategic priorities. Join SIDSSA 2024 today to take part in the comprehensive discussion on South Africa’s infrastructure transformation.

Taking place on March 17-19 at the Century City Conference Center in Cape Town, the SIDSSA will bring together key stakeholders in South Africa and across the continent with the aim of driving infrastructure development. SIDSSA 2024 serves as a crucial platform for discussions and partnerships in the infrastructure investment landscape, with a focus on accelerating economic recovery through strategic infrastructure plans. For more information, visit https://SIDSSA.org.za.

SIDSSA 2024 connects foreign investors to South African infrastructure projects under efforts to ensure projects that were gazetted as Strategic Infrastructure Projects in 2020 are brought online. According to Dr. Hubert Joynt, Program Manager: Centre of Excellence at Infrastructure South Africa, the 2020 program was established to advance infrastructure investment, provide project information, cultivate collaboration among investors and project sponsors while also identifying constraints and challenges within the infrastructure sector.

“It’s about partnerships, it’s about inviting our counterparts within Africa. One of the elements that are going to be discussed at SIDSSA is looking at PPPs and blended finance. We are launching the top 12 projects that will get project support from Infrastructure South Africa,” Joynt stated at the pre-symposium event.

During SIDSSA 2024, the Infrastructure Fund of the Development Bank of South Africa will be promoting their project pipeline and opportunities for investors. According to Mohale Rakgate, Head of the Infrastructure Fund, “We have a pipeline of advanced projects to the value of R70 billion which are ready for market. This is not the total pipeline we have, but those we have secured government funding to address the social component. Now, we are in a position where we will be going out to the market through request for proposals to either build the infrastructure or finance it or both.”

Projects include the six major ports of entry within the SADC region, launched in September 2023. This represents a R12 billion project, and according to Rakgate, the private sector will finalize bids within the next four months. Other projects include the launch of a social housing project in Cape Town in December 2023; a R10 billion pipeline of water projects – including projects in Limpopo which expect financial close within the next two months -; among others.

Additionally, in its role as the overseer of ports infrastructure, Transnet National Ports Authority is making strides towards strengthening the country’s transportation infrastructure. Over the last several decades, the country has recorded an increase in the number and size of vessels at ports, highlighting a growing need to modernize and expand port infrastructure.

“Port Infrastructure is quite expensive and extensive, so it's a lot that the country needs to put in to make sure that our ports are working,” said Luvuyo Mkontwana General Manager: Special Projects at Transnet National Ports Authority. “So, the work that we've been doing with Infrastructure South Africa, in particular, is expanding what is happening within the port system, both to improve the logistics aspect within the country and to help us with regards to our energy…”

This underscores a lucrative opportunity for private infrastructure developers and investors, and during SIDSSA 2024, Transnet National Ports Authority will provide further insight into projects.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) works closely with the private sector, supporting companies in project development. According to Nina Yose, Head of Infrastructure at the IDC, the corporation assists entrepreneurs from project inception to financial viability.

“We also offer support internally to enhance the business plan and make it bankable,” Yose explained. This way, the corporation is creating opportunities for private companies while ensuring South African infrastructure is developed in a competitive and efficient manner. SIDSSA 2024 presents an opportunity for the private sector to explore potential partnerships with the IDC, thereby stimulating economic growth and business success.

Bringing together critical role-players in the infrastructure investment space, SIDSSA 2024 promotes partnerships between public and private sector players in South Africa. The symposium offers insight into investment opportunities, connects private companies with projects, and explores policy and regulatory reform across the country. Opened by President Cyril Ramaphosa and featuring ministerial delegations from across Africa, the event is a not-to-be missed opportunity for infrastructure investors.