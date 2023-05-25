ECREEE with support from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) is organizing the third Technical Committee meeting of the ECOWAS Certiﬁcation of Sustainable Energy Skills (ECSES) from the 24th -26th of May 2023, at CERMI (Centro de Energias Renováveis e Manutenção Industrial), in Praia, Cabo Verde. The meeting is organized under the umbrella of the ProCEM-II (Promotion of a climate-friendly electricity market in the ECOWAS region) program.

The objectives of the workshop are to:

Renew the certification of the Technical Committee (TC) Members; Inform all stakeholders about the progress made since the establishment of the scheme; Validate the revised bylaws and certification guidelines; Present the Consultative Tripartite Framework; Present the next steps for the Regional Certification Scheme (2023-2027).

These objectives support the fulfilment of ECREEE’s Strategic Plan 2023-2027, which aims to align the Certification Scheme to regional and international standards.

The meeting is expected to bring together over 50 participants from the relevant Ministries, National Quality and Standards Agencies, Professional Associations, and Educational bodies in the region; representatives from the Directorates and Agencies of the ECOWAS Commission (Energy, Education, Private Sector, Industry, Gender, Youth), the West African Power Pool (WAPP), the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) and other stakeholders.

The ECSES was established in 2015 with the support of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and GIZ, to promote professional competency and address the quality assurance gaps that exist along the renewable energy (RE) and energy eﬃciency (EE) value-chain. Other partners who have since contributed to the implementation of the scheme include the African Development Bank (AfDB), the European Union (EU) and the World Bank (WB).