The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police Mr Ian Cameron, has expressed deep sadness and disbelief following the identification of four bodies of members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), including three officers who went missing for over a week.

The Chairperson has called for the intensification of the investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the death of the officers. “It is heartbreaking to learn of the death of the SAPS officers when we were all hoping that they might be found alive and well. This tragic loss is not only felt by the family but by all within the law enforcement sector as these were committed officers on their way to their assigned duty,” Mr Cameron said.

The chairperson also highlighted the need for the SAPS to investigate the cause of death of the other two bodies retrieved in the Hennops River. “It is unusual that so many unrelated bodies could be found in one area. An intensive investigation must get to the bottom of what has happened to all the dead bodies,” said Mr Cameron.

He also commended SAPS for the speed with which the investigation was undertaken and urged for such speed to be the standard across the board. According to the Chairperson, trust between the SAPS and communities will be re-established if all cases are handled with such compassion, care and diligence. “The SAPS specialised teams who worked tirelessly over the past six days across several provinces to locate the missing individuals must be commended. However, serious questions remain, and we will monitor the progress of the investigation closely,” Mr Cameron emphasised.

The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this painful time.