Petralon Energy has been confirmed as a Diamond Sponsor of the African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 Conference and Exhibition - taking place October 12-16 in Cape Town -, as the company continues to advance development activities at the Dawes Island field and expand its role within Nigeria’s upstream sector. With production now established and additional wells progressing toward completion, Petralon is positioning itself for incremental output growth in line with broader efforts to revitalize domestic oil production.

This strategy is most visible at the Dawes Island field (PPL 259) in the Niger Delta, where Petralon has moved rapidly from license award in 2022 to first oil in 2026 – one of the fastest timelines in Nigeria’s recent marginal field program. The company has since drilled multiple wells, including DI-2, which is currently producing, and DI-3, which reached total depth in early 2026 and is expected to be brought onstream within the year. A fourth well (DI-4) is planned as part of the next development phase, alongside investments in permanent production facilities.

Initial production has already resulted in the evacuation of approximately 158,000 barrels of crude through the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal, marking a tangible step toward sustained output growth. These developments are aligned with Nigeria’s “drill or drop” policy under the Petroleum Industry Act, which is designed to ensure that marginal field licensees translate acreage into production.

Beyond operations, Petralon’s progress has attracted notable industry backing. In February 2026, Shell Western Supply and Trading publicly recognized the company’s achievement of first oil, with its role as crude offtaker and co-financier underscoring growing investor confidence in indigenous operators capable of executing projects at pace.

Petralon’s activities also reflect a broader structural shift in Nigeria’s upstream sector, where local companies are increasingly taking control of assets previously held by international majors. The Dawes Island development stands out within the current marginal field cycle, where relatively few operators have progressed from license award to sustained production within a comparable timeframe.

Looking ahead to 2026–2027, the company is expected to focus on increasing output from existing wells, bringing new wells online and expanding field infrastructure to support long-term production stability. At the same time, Petralon maintains indirect exposure to some of Nigeria’s largest deepwater assets – including Agbami, Akpo and Egina – through its shareholding in Prime Oil&Gas, providing additional scale and diversification within its portfolio.

“Indigenous companies like Petralon are demonstrating that Africa’s upstream future will be driven by execution, discipline and long-term commitment to asset development,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “Their progress at Dawes Island is a clear example of how local operators are turning policy reforms into production and investment outcomes that strengthen Africa’s energy security.”

As AEW 2026 convenes industry leaders in Cape Town, Petralon Energy’s Diamond Sponsorship signals the growing role of indigenous operators in delivering real production growth across the continent. With projects moving from licence to first oil in compressed timelines and new capital flowing into local players, companies like Petralon are helping redefine how Africa’s upstream sector develops in the years ahead.