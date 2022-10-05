The Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU) to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Vincent Degert accompanied by representatives from nine EU Member States, and a representative of the EU Naval Force, paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan at State House this morning.

The EU delegation is currently in Seychelles for the ninth Seychelles-EU Political Dialogue that was co-chaired by Seychelles’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, and EU Ambassador, Mr. Vincent Degert yesterday.

In his welcoming remarks, the Head of State welcomed the delegation to State House and trust that this year’s Political Dialogue’ has borne fruitful discussions and has been conducive in fostering a greater understanding of the position of Seychelles and its development agenda. He commended both; Minister Radegonde and Ambassador Degert for leading the discussions. The President underlined the importance that the Seychelles Government attached to the dynamic cooperation with the European Union, where he reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the Seychelles-EU partnership, which is based on shared values such as respect for democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, and a strong commitment to promoting a rules-based global order.

“The fact that we have 9 Ambassadors or their representatives of the EU Member States is for us a big encouragement. It shows the importance that the EU attaches to Seychelles, though we are the smallest as one of the African countries. Seychelles is grateful for the assistance and support of the EU. You have been supporting the Attorney General’s office; the Financial Intelligence Unit, the Anti-corruption Commission, and you are now fully involved in the expansion and rehabilitation of Port Victoria. Through the EU NAVFOR, we have fought piracy, and I know we can go further, and we will surely continue this conversation for the way forward,” said President Ramkalawan.

In his intervention, the Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU), Ambassador Degert highlighted and reiterated the EU’S engagement to support Seychelles and provide technical assistance where necessary to address the issues locally.

During the meeting, President Ramkalawan was briefed on the meeting where the EU and Seychelles share common interests, and on how to better coordinate and work together at the regional level as well as at the international level, on agendas such as peace, maritime security, cybersecurity, and disinformation, Climate Change, governance and human rights, economic outlook, Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated fisheries, anti-money laundering, and making the best use of EU technical assistance, among other topics.

It was also an opportunity for the Head of State and the EU delegation to further discuss the fight against illicit drugs and human trafficking, maritime security, the successful EU BlueInvest Africa held last month, the upcoming Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP27), and the EU’s support of a Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI), where it highlights the needs of small island states on the basis of their vulnerabilities instead of their GDP per Capita.

Also present for the meeting this morning were Vice-President Ahmed Afif, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde,

The Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union, Mr. Degert was accompanied by the Ambassador of France, H.E. Mrs. Olivia Berkeley Christmann, Ambassador of Finland, H.E. Mr. Pirkka Tapiola, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands, H.E. Mr. Maarten Brouwer, Ambassador of Sweden, H.E. Mrs. Vicini Caroline, Ambassador of Romania, H.E. Ms. Monica Cecelia Sitaru, , High Commissioner of Cyprus, H.E. Mr. Andreas Nikolaides, ES Captain Rafael Torrecillas del Prad, EUNAVFOR Atalanta Chief of Staff, Political Counsellor, Embassy of Germany, Mrs. Julia Teyssen, First Secretary, Embassy of Spain Mr. Alberto Santos, First Secretary, Embassy of Belgium, Mrs. Jana de Graef, and First Counsellor, European Union, Mrs. Florence Van Houtte.