On 21 September 2023, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs FUKAZAWA Youichi visited the Embassy of the State of Libya in Japan and signed a Condolence Book in memory of those affected by the flood disaster that struck the eastern part of Libya on September 10 and 11.

At the meeting with H.E. Ambassador Ahmed S. A. ALNAAS, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of the State of Libya in Japan, Parliamentary Vice-Minister FUKAZAWA conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies, and stated that the Japanese Government stands ready to consider assistance Libya may need, and expressed Japan’s solidarity with Libya. Chargé d'Affaires ALNAAS expressed his gratitude to the assistance provided by Japan, including the provision of emergency relief goods.

