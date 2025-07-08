The parliamentary leadership of Sierra Leone’s two main political parties, the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and the opposition All People’s Congress (APC), paid a joint courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House to formally congratulate him on his recent election as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The visitors were introduced by Chief Minister Dr David Moinina Sengeh, who explained that the Members of Parliament had come to express their appreciation for the President’s efforts in elevating Sierra Leone’s image on the international stage through his new leadership role in the sub-regional body.

Hon. Matthew Sahr Nyuma, Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, thanked President Bio for granting the audience. He disclosed that the joint visit followed internal consultations between SLPP and APC parliamentary leadership, who unanimously agreed to formally congratulate the President on his election.

Hon. Nyuma underscored the collaborative relationship between the Executive and the Legislature and appealed for more regular engagements with the President, not only on constitutional grounds, but also in recognition of the strong working relationship that currently exists between Parliament and the Executive.

Speaking on behalf of the opposition APC, Hon. Abdul Kargbo congratulated President Bio for the international recognition and praised him for entrusting leadership roles to young people. “We are proud as a nation of your achievement. As Members of Parliament, we recognise our roles, but we remain open and committed to the development of Sierra Leone,” he said.

He noted that all government bills that have been tabled in Parliament and were in the national interest have been passed expeditiously. He attributed this to teamwork, political maturity, and shared patriotism, which have contributed to a relatively calm and productive parliamentary environment.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio thanked the SLPP and APC parliamentary leadership for their gesture, describing it as a demonstration of patriotism, unity, and national solidarity. “Your coming together, across party lines, to congratulate me on my ECOWAS leadership shows maturity and a common commitment to Sierra Leone,” he remarked.

President Bio reiterated that his successes were not personal achievements but national victories. “What we’ve accomplished is not about me, it is about Sierra Leone. These milestones reflect the work we are all doing together,” he said.

He expressed appreciation for the oversight role played by the opposition, acknowledging that constructive criticism helps sharpen governance and reinforces the democratic process. “Your critical voice in Parliament keeps us accountable, especially on national development, peace, and cohesion.”

President Bio encouraged Members of Parliament to continue leveraging their collective strength to advance national development. “We are smart people. With diverse views from different political parties, we can take bold, effective decisions to keep development at the center of our national agenda.”

He called for a readjustment of political ideologies towards cooperation and mutual respect, citing the importance of reducing political tension and promoting development-focused dialogue. The President proposed a national dialogue to define a long-term development agenda that every future administration would prioritize for the country’s benefit.

President Bio concluded by expressing gratitude for the visit and the congratulatory message from the Parliament.