As an official partner of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Orange Africa and Middle East (OMEA) (www.Orange.com) reaffirms its commitment to a more inclusive, equitable, and connected African football through its celebration of the TotalEnergies 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, taking place from July 5 to 26 in Morocco.

Women's football is experiencing remarkable growth in Africa, with over 83 million viewers during the last edition of the competition. This year, the Women's Africa Cup of Nations held in five cities across Morocco marks a new milestone in the visibility of women's football in Africa. Among the 12 participating countries, six from the Orange network have qualified and are represented this year (Morocco, Mali, Senegal, Tunisia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Botswana), demonstrating the increasing momentum of women's football that the company actively supports.

Since 2018, Orange has implemented the 50/50 rule in its sports sponsorship actions to ensure equal representation between men's and women's disciplines. This principle is reflected on the ground through support for women's national teams, as well as local initiatives such as training young girls in clubs, working with high-profile ambassadors such Fatima Tagnaout, a Moroccan international footballer, and creating content that celebrates women's careers in sport.

To promote the sport and further enhance the visibility of women in football, Orange Morocco also launched the "Broadcast Cafés" initiative, equipping cafés across the country to broadcast the WAFCON and encourage social engagement around the tournament. Indeed, according to a recent study*, 80% of Moroccans have watched women's football on television, but 31% face difficulties finding ways to watch the matches.

A historic partner of the CAF since 2008, Orange renewed its commitment to the development of African football in December 2023, notably through its initiatives during major CAF competitions. Beyond its technical expertise and contributions to connectivity, Orange also implements various actions aimed at promoting gender equality and inclusion. This partnership strengthens Orange's strategy, which leverages sport to encourage equality, support digital education for youth, and ensure reliable connectivity across Africa.

To enhance the visibility of the Group’s commitment during this tournament, several media campaigns have been produced. A pan-African campaign (https://MasterMedia.Orange.com) will be broadcast across all participating Orange countries, while another will be aired locally in Morocco (https://MasterMedia.Orange.com).

Yasser Shaker, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, said: "Being a partner of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations is much more than a sports commitment: in its role as a responsible operator in Africa, it is a way to support countries in positive societal dynamics. Sport, and in particular women's football, is a powerful lever for national pride, inclusion and freedom."

Caroline Guillaumin, Executive Vice President of Communications at Orange, said: "This partnership is built to send out a strong signal demonstrating a concrete commitment to greater equity in sport. The 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations is an opportunity to highlight the careers of inspiring women, both on and off the field, and to amplify their voices through our content and local initiatives."

* Orange/ Two Circles, “Harnessing the power of women’s football”

Press contacts:

Tom Wright

tom.wright@orange.com

Stella Fumey

stella.fumey@orange.com

Follow us on:

Twitter: @ orangegrouppr (https://apo-opa.co/3Tp3Ofn)

About Orange:

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.Orange.com, www.Orange-Business.com and the Orange News app.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Africa and the Middle East (OMEA):

Orange is present in 18 countries across Africa and the Middle East, serving over 161 million customers as of 31 December 2024. With a revenue of 7.7 billion euros in 2024, Orange MEA is the Group's leading growth region. Orange Money, its money transfer and financial services offer, is available in 17 countries and has more than 100 million customers. As a multi-service operator and a key partner in digital transformation, Orange brings its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.