Orange (www.Orange.com) has been a sponsor and exclusive worldwide telecommunications partner of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) since 2008. Today, this long-standing partnership has been renewed with CAF, reinforcing the shared commitment around football development, diversity and inclusion in Africa.

The scope of the renewed partnership will include, amongst others, three of the most anticipated tournaments in Africa:

TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023 (Ivory Coast) from 13 January to 11 February 2024 and will see 24 African teams compete, including 11 qualified Orange countries. Orange is also the Technology and Telecommunications Provider for COCAN/CAF.

CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (Morocco)

A partnership centered around connectivity, diversity and inclusivity

The Group’s sponsorship strategy is based on the power of sports to connect customers and fans across Africa and the Middle East, relying on three key pillars:

Diversity – a commitment to deliver 50/50 representation of male and female sports across Orange’s sponsorship portfolio, promoting equal access and opportunity. This builds on our active partnership of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and specific programmes since 2018.

Inclusion – by leveraging the footprint of Orange Digital Centers, Orange is dedicated to engaging, educating and connecting young people. Through this partnership with CAF, Orange will develop dedicated programmes to support young players develop their digital skills and training.

For example, Orange will teach coding skills to youth by using football content and challenges to inspire them. From simple football games to tournament stats, we can use the sport they love to engage them in coding while building valuable digital skills.

Orange Tous Connectés – a commitment to always be by the side of its customers, ensuring that Orange customers benefit from seamless service continuity and connectivity to enjoy, share and participate in the sport they love.

Jérôme Henique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa comments: “Orange is a long-term and loyal partner of football in Africa and the Middle East. Our commitment to African football spans more than 20 years, and we’re proud to host over 40 football partnerships in countries across the region, including national teams as well as numerous various youth, academy and university programmes across several countries. We’re delighted to continue this important work with CAF to co-create and drive real change through common objectives.”

Caroline Guillaumin, Executive Vice President of Communication at Orange, concludes: “Football partnerships represent over 85% of local sponsorship investments in Africa and the Middle East. We invest in football at all levels because we fundamentally believe in the power of sports for mass inclusion. With CAF, we have a real opportunity to drive more gender equality, more inclusion, and more skills and development by bridging digital transformation with the passions loved by our customers and fans.”

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, says: “Orange has been a great supporter and partner of African Football for many years. We are excited to continue working together with Orange to make African Football amongst the best in the world and self-supporting. The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire is expected to be watched by over 880 million people and we are delighted that Orange is our partner for this Competition and the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025. Our partnership with Orange will also support the development and growth of Women’s football on the African Continent.”

