The Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition returns to Luanda from October 2-3 to facilitate deal-signings and drive projects forward in Angola. As the premier event for the industry, AOG 2024 creates strategic opportunities for companies to gain updates on major projects, connect with government ahead of the country’s 2025 bid round while engaging with regional counterparts on opportunities across the broader African energy landscape.

Under the theme Driving Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola, this year’s event offers an expanded conference agenda, a strong lineup of global speakers and enhanced opportunities for companies to collaborate in Angolan oil and gas. This is what you can look forward to this year’s AOG conference:

Multi-Track Program

AOG 2024’s multi-track program is designed to showcase the most promising opportunities in the sector while addressing emerging challenges and industry trends. Covering three primary tracks while featuring an array of presentations, workshops and networking functions, the event covers the entire oil and gas value chain in Angola. In addition to panel discussions, the multi-track program features on-stage interviews with major operators. This unique program feature offers a strategic opportunity for companies, investors and service providers to gain insight into some of the country’s biggest oil and gas projects.

Pre-Conference Technical Program

AOG 2024 will host a pre-conference technical program ahead of the main event. Taking place on October 1, the pre-conference features a series of workshops and technical presentations and is designed to provide in-depth strategic insight into the technical aspects of Angola's oil and gas industry. Led by a roster of distinguished industry experts, this platform for knowledge transfer features presentations on a variety of technical topics for professionals across the oil and gas value chain including engineers, lawyers, service providers, logistics companies, financiers, and more.

High-Level Speakers

AOG 2024 features a strong lineup of high-level speakers, all of which will unpack the country’s project pipeline, investment opportunities and collaborative prospects. Energy and hydrocarbon ministers from Angola, Namibia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Congo and the African Petroleum Producers Organization are attending while executives from Sonangol, the ANPG, IRDP, TotalEnergies, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Azule Energy and more are participating.

Innovative Exhibition

This year’s AOG conference will feature an exhibition which showcases the best in Angolan oil and gas. From oilfield services to infrastructure and logistics to exploration and production and seismic, the AOG exhibition is the go-to platform for insight into the established market.

For the first time ever, AOG is offering an exclusive exhibition-only pass due to high demand. These passes provide access to the event’s fully sold-out exhibition area, showcasing cutting-edge innovations in the oil and gas industry and related fields. With 20% of these passes already sold, secure yours quickly to explore the latest advancements and network with industry leaders.

Strategic Networking

With its strong international focus, AOG 2024 serves as a strategic opportunity for local, regional and global delegates to collaborate and discover new avenues for investment. Extensive networking opportunities such as networking breaks, lunches, cocktail functions and the gala dinner offer the chance for delegates to partner and build meaningful business relationships. In line with efforts to drive exploration and development in Angola, networking opportunities lay the foundation for heightened collaboration in Angola.

