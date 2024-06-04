Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 4 to 6 June 2024, at the invitation of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. This will be Prime Minister Abiy’s first Official Visit to Singapore. Prime Minister Abiy’s visit coincides with the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Ethiopia and will serve to reinforce the friendly relations between Singapore and Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy will receive an official welcome at the Istana on 5 June 2024, and have separate calls on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Wong. Prime Minister Wong will also host an official dinner in honour of Prime Minister Abiy. While in Singapore, Prime Minister Abiy will make several site visits to understand more about Singapore’s status as a regional transport and logistics hub, as well as our urban planning and smart nation development.

Prime Minister Abiy will be accompanied by First Lady Zinash Tayachew, Minister of Foreign Affairs Taye Atskeselassie Amde, Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide Mohamed, Minister and Head of Government Communications Service Dr Legesse Tulu Adera, Minister of Education Professor Berhanu Nega Bonger, Minister of Peace Binalf Andualem Ashenef, Minister of Mines and Petroleum Habtamu Tegegne Destaye, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Alemtsehay Paulos Atimo, Minister and Social Affairs Advisor Daniel Kibret Berhane, as well as other government officials.