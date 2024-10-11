Experts from the Member States concerned by the Amilcar Cabral submarine cable project (Cape Verde, Guinea, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone) and their technical and financial partners are meeting from 10 to 11 October 2024 in Conakry (Guinea) to analyse the memo-randum of understanding of the Amilcar Cabral submarine cable project consortium.

The objectives of this project are to contribute to the digital development of the countries con-cerned by providing the international connectivity infrastructure needed to support the net-works, improve the level of integration of Cabo Verde with the rest of the West African region at network infrastructure level in order to improve the viability and success of regional pro-jects such as the implementation of regional roaming; increase the international capacity available in the ECOWAS region to support the growth of the internet and related applications; and finally provide the necessary redundancy and guarantee international connectivity for The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

The meeting is organised by the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU). The meeting was opened on Thursday 10 October 2024 by Her Excellency, Mrs. Rose Pola PRICEMOU, Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and the Digital Economy of the Republic of Guinea, in the presence of the ECOWAS Resident Representative to the Republic of Guinea, H.E Louis Blaise AKA-BROU.

In her opening speech, Minister Rose Pola PRICEMOU stressed the importance of collaboration and the regional nature of this project, because ‘this submarine cable is not just a simple infra-structure, it is a vital artery for our digital future’.