Prime Minister Mr. Ousmane Sonko officially launched the second edition of the Forum Invest in Senegal (FII Sénégal 2025) on Tuesday. The event will take place on October 7 and 8, 2025, at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center (CICAD) in Diamniadio, located 20 km from Dakar.

This major gathering is part of Senegal Vision 2050 and represents a decisive step in the structural transformation of Senegal’s economy.

In his speech, the Head of Government reaffirmed the will to break away from old growth models based on debt, to establish a new economic paradigm focused on local resource transformation, private sector promotion, and strengthened territorial equity.

The strategic axes of the Forum were revealed, notably:

- Making Senegal a reference industrial and logistics platform;

- Promoting a strong, competitive, and attractive private sector;

- Creating a technological and financial hub in Dakar;

- Deep reform of the legislative and tax framework, through a new Investment Code, ambitious tax reform, and a new law on public-private partnerships (PPP).

He also announced the launch of the Program to Improve the Competitiveness of Territories and Enterprises (PACTE), a key instrument to stimulate investment and enhance regional attractiveness.

The Prime Minister praised APIX’s commitment to organizing the Forum and called for collective, national and international mobilization around sustainable and equitable investments.

Taking the floor, Mr. Bakary Séga Bathily, Director General of APIX, highlighted Senegal’s resilience in the face of a volatile global context, underlining the country’s major assets: political stability, dynamic youth, sustained growth estimated at 8.8% in 2025, and a privileged geostrategic position. He emphasized the new ambition of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to build a competitive, inclusive, and sovereign Senegal.

The APIX Director General detailed the ongoing reforms, including modernization of the Investment Code, digitization of procedures through APIX, and implementation of the PACTE. He also stated that the Forum will feature thematic panels, boardrooms, dealrooms, and side events, with the goal of realizing investment projects in strategic sectors: agriculture, health, natural resources, artificial intelligence, industrialization, among others.

More than 3,000 economic decision-makers and institutional partners are expected to attend this event, which aims to position Senegal as an immediate, transparent, competitive, and sustainable investment destination.

