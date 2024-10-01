In a joint effort with the SADC Secretariat, AU-IBAR is strengthening Regional Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance Systems for the Conservation and Protection of Aquatic Biodiversity and Environmental Management in the SADC region. Through the Conserving Aquatic Biodiversity Project, with funding from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, support was provided for the first meeting of the SADC MCSCC Board of Directors in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa. The meeting, including a preparatory session, was held from 23-27 September 2024.

Established in April 2023, the Regional Monitoring Control and Surveillance Coordination Centre (RMCSCC) is quickly becoming renowned for its vital role in promoting regional collaboration and advancement in the battle against Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fisheries (IUU). While meeting, the Board’s focus was on incorporating an annual work plan to guide the center’s activities. Improving efficiency, encouraging innovation, and synchronising activities across diverse locations are the goals of this consolidation.

The meeting also addressed various subjects, including the introduction of new members, the ratification of the inaugural meeting's record, the report from the MCSCC Secretariat/IPMU, and discussions on reporting requirements. Governance issues, such as the draft governance manual, remuneration, and the draft TORs for the BoD, were also covered. Additionally, the draft Annual Work Plan and Budget, position descriptions, salary structure, and organisational structure were discussed, including commitments from the Chairperson of the MCSCC and partners to provide future support.

The consolidated work plan, which was approved by the Board of Directors, has a strong emphasis on the use of innovative technologies to address Illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) challenges in the region. Some of the key highlights of the workplan included an emphasis on the importance of improved collaboration frameworks among member states in order to share best practices and achieve collective development and impact. In addition, through customised seminars, training programs, and knowledge exchange platforms, capacity development continues to be a top priority. The strategy encompasses robust resource mobilisation initiatives, such as partnerships with private sector entities, international organisations, and local administrations. Furthermore, the workplan points to the RMCSCC employing a comprehensive communications strategy to increase awareness of its mission and activities throughout the region. This strategy includes partnerships with local media, regional and international outreach programs, and social media to guarantee widespread recognition and support.

The development of a unified and strategic work plan that aligns member states towards common objectives and best practices is one of the key outcomes of the Board's meeting. Additionally, the meeting served as a forum for stakeholders and directors to offer feedback and enhance operational policy documents. It facilitated the exchange of information among stakeholders to improve the mobilisation of resources for the MCSCC, thereby bolstering its leadership in regional cooperation and development in the fight against IUU fishing. Overall, partnerships were established to facilitate synergies in Monitoring Control and Surveillance initiatives throughout the SADC region.