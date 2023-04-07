His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, received His Excellency Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Nigeria, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Ambassador to the Republic.

His Excellency Al Taffaq conveyed the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its people.

His Excellency Al Taffaq thanked President Buhari for the support he received from the Nigerian government during his tenure as UAE Ambassador to Nigeria. He expressed his happiness with the development of the relations at all levels between the two countries, which have grown over the 41 years since relations were first established. His Excellency Al Taffaq also expressed his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leadership and people of Nigeria.

For his part, His Excellency Buhari expressed his greetings to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and the people of the UAE.

His Excellency praised the efforts made by the Ambassador during his tenure to strengthen relations between the UAE and Nigeria, and wished him success in his new duties.