After a rigorous bid and due diligence exercise, Nigeria has emerged as the successful host country of the fifth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), Africa’s premier trade and investment event that is set to be held in 2027.

This was announced by the Chairman of the IATF Advisory Council who is also a former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo during the official opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the fair, IATF2025 that is currently underway in Algiers, Algeria.

Presenting the IATF host’s flag to Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Aduwole as formal acceptance of the mandate as host country of IATF2027, H.E. Obasanjo said: “IATF is not just a trade fair—it is a journey across our continent and global Africa, carried forward by nations that share in the vision of Intra-African trade and regional integration. Since its inception, IATF has rotated across our continent, leaving its unique legacy and improving with each host nation. Today, we continue this proud tradition by announcing Nigeria as the country that will host IATF2027.”

The weeklong IATF is held every two years and is co-convened by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union Commission and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat. It is a platform for businesses to showcase their goods and services to visitors and buyers while exploring opportunities and exchanging information. IATF aims to tap into opportunities from AfCFTA’s single market of over 1.4 billion people and GDP of over US$3.5 trillion.

Nigeria becomes the fourth country to host IATF. Egypt hosted the maiden edition in Cairo in 2018, while the second edition was hosted by South Africa in Durban in 2021. The third edition returned to Cairo in 2023 before the fourth edition which is currently underway in Algiers. The last three editions of IATF have cumulatively generated over $118 billion in trade and investment deals and attracted more than 70,000 visitors and 4,500 exhibitors.

Reflecting on IATF’s journey, Prof. Benedict Oramah, outgoing President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank said “The journey we began in 2017, when we started planning for the inaugural Trade Fair, which was held in November 2018, was a strategic move drawn from Afreximbank’s Intra-African Trade Strategy, launched in 2016. The herculean task of converting vision to reality, mobilising African states, thousands of exhibitors, buyers, and sponsors, among others for an event of such a magnitude was only made possible by the strong support Afreximbank received from many.”

The official opening ceremony of IATF2025 was presided over by the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, H.E. Abdelmadjid Tebboune. It was attended by thousands of delegates including heads of state and government from African and the Caribbean, as well as business leaders and captains of industry.

About the Intra-African Trade Fair:

Organised by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Union Commission (AUC) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). IATF brings together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services and to explore business and investment opportunities in the continent. It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders and allows participants to discuss and identify solutions to the challenges confronting intra-African trade and investment. In addition to African participants, the Trade Fair is also open to businesses and investors from non-African countries interested in doing business in Africa and in supporting the continent’s transformation through industrialisation and export development.

For more information, please visit www.IntrAfricanTradeFair.com.