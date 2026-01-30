Preparations are underway for the 2026 RegTech Africa Conference&Expo (RACE 2026) (https://RegTechAfrica.com), Africa’s flagship platform on regulatory technology, digital innovation, and policy reform, scheduled to hold from 20–22 May 2026 at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Conference will be held under the Patronage of the Office of the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, in partnership with the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI), and in collaboration with the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA)—underscoring its strategic importance to Nigeria’s and Africa’s economic transformation agenda.

Anchored on the theme “Building Trust, Infrastructure, Inclusion, and Policy for a Borderless Economy,” RACE 2026 will convene regulators, policymakers, technology leaders, innovators, investors, and development partners to shape the future of Africa’s digital and regulatory landscape in an era of accelerating cross-border trade and financial integration.

As Africa advances the promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)—a single market of over 1.4 billion people and a projected value of US$3.4 trillion—the Conference will address one of the continent’s most pressing challenges: how to align technology, regulation, and policy to enable seamless, trusted, and inclusive economic activity across borders.

“RACE 2026 is positioned as a strategic policy and innovation platform—where technology-enabled regulation becomes a catalyst for trust, inclusion, and sustainable economic growth across Africa,” Cyril Okoroigwe, Chair Organising Committee.

A Platform for Regulatory Innovation and Economic Empowerment

The Conference will spotlight how RegTech, SupTech, artificial intelligence, digital identity, interoperable payment systems, cybersecurity, and data-driven compliance solutions can reduce friction, lower risk, and unlock opportunities for governments, businesses, startups, and citizens.

Key outcomes will focus on:

Building trust through technology-enabled regulation and smarter supervision

through technology-enabled regulation and smarter supervision Strengthening digital infrastructure for interoperable payments, identity, and data exchange

for interoperable payments, identity, and data exchange Driving inclusion for SMEs, startups, women, and underserved populations

for SMEs, startups, women, and underserved populations Modernising policy frameworks to support innovation while safeguarding financial integrity

High-Level Engagement and Global Participation

RACE 2026 will feature 50+ world-class speakers, 10 thematic tracks, and over 1,000 in-person and virtual participants from across Africa and the global financial and technology ecosystem. The hybrid event will include ministerial dialogues, regulators’ CEO forums, innovation showcases, and curated B2B and B2G networking sessions.

A major highlight will be the Global Startup World Cup – Regional Challenge, positioning Abuja as a launchpad for Africa’s most promising technology startups to compete on the global stage.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Nurudeen Abubakar Zauro, Technical Adviser to the President / Executive Secretary, Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI):

“The 2026 RegTech Africa Conference&Expo aligns strongly with Nigeria’s commitment to economic and financial inclusion. By bringing together regulators, innovators, and policymakers, the Conference provides a critical platform to harness technology and smart regulation as tools for trust-building, inclusion, and sustainable economic growth—both within Nigeria and across Africa.”

Call to Action: Registration and Partnerships

Attendance at the 2026 RegTech Africa Conference&Expo is strictly by registration, which is mandatory for all participants. Early registration is strongly encouraged due to limited capacity and high-level security protocols at the venue.

Organizations interested in partnerships, sponsorships, exhibitions, or strategic participation are invited to engage with the Organising Committee.

Partnership&Sponsorship Enquiries:

Email: info@regtechafricaconference.com

Registration&Event Information:

Website: www.RegTechAfricaConference.com

Positioning Africa for a Borderless Future

Through strategic media engagement and the #BorderlessAfriconomy and #RACE2026 campaigns, the Conference aims to reshape global narratives—presenting Africa not as a high-risk market, but as a policy-aware, innovation-ready, and investment-attractive continent.

The 2026 RegTech Africa Conference&Expo is expected to play a defining role in advancing Africa’s journey toward borderless economic empowerment, where trust, technology, and policy work together to deliver shared prosperity.

Event Details:

Venue: State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja

Date: 20–22 May 2026

Format: Hybrid (In-person&Virtual)

Website: www.RegTechAfricaConference.com