After giving birth to her fourth child, 28-year-old Ladi Musa, residing in Mararabci Gari, Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa state, slipped into an emotional crisis.

She was not sleeping well, became withdrawn, cried without cause, and was resentful toward the people around her.

"The feelings started some days after I gave birth to my baby. I wanted to be left alone," she recounted.

A silent struggle

Ladi Musa fell into depression and became withdrawn and droopy a week after giving birth.

She later went missing after burning down her home, making her family homeless. Thankfully, no life was lost. Her relatives found her after about five days and brought her home.

"The illness was strange, and we were confused about handling her case. Her case worsened every day, said Ladi's mother, Dudu Umaru.

Fortunately, Ladi got the support she needed when her mother informed the team of health workers, comprising a medical doctor, a mental health nurse, and a community health extension worker, who visited her community.

"I sought help from the health workers because well-meaning community members informed me that the team provides free medical services to people experiencing similar conditions like my daughter".

Saving lifeline

After careful evaluation by the healthcare workers, they assured Mrs Dudu that Ladi's condition (psychotic disorder) was treatable, giving her family hope and a chance at recovery.

Ladi's story is not unique; many vulnerable individuals face several mental health challenges in Adamawa state, primarily due to several factors, including the protracted humanitarian situation, separation from loved ones, and individual socio-economic status in the state.

Amid humanitarian crises, the mental health needs of displaced and underserved populations often go overlooked.

Recognising this gap, the World Health Organization (WHO), with funding from the United States Agency for International Development/Bureau for Humanitarian Aid (USAID/BHA), partnered with the Adamawa State government to train and deploy 100 healthcare workers across 17 local government areas to provide much-needed specialised mental health services to vulnerable people across the communities.

The specialised mental healthcare and outreaches are the fourth layer of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) pyramid for emergency mental health and psychosocial support.

After multiple consultations and medication, Ladi is now stabilised, fully aware of herself and her environment and relates well with her family.

"I'm grateful for a second chance at life," Ladi said. "My family and the healthcare workers never gave up on me, and I cherish the support they provided to me."

Gaining result

Appreciating the undeterred commitment of WHO to ensuring health for all, Dr James Vasumu Jacob, Director of Disease Control and Immunization, Adamawa State Primary Health Care Agency, said, "The transformational initiative and the successes recorded is as a result of the effective collaboration between WHO and the Adamawa State Government.

"WHO's leadership is commendable because lives are being transformed and mental health services in the state are enhanced."

"WHO's intervention in Adamawa State aligns with its fourth Country Cooperation Strategy (CCSIV) to address the root causes of mental health and commitment to achieving the triple billion target of ensuring better health and well-being for all, said Dr Kumshida Balami, WHO Interim Northeast Emergency Manager.

"At least 54,000 vulnerable persons in Adamawa State, especially in the remote areas, benefitted from WHO's mental health intervention in the first quarter of (2024).

While Ladi's story demonstrates the impact of healthcare services and intervention among the vulnerable population, it is of utmost importance to note that "the mental health situation in Adamawa state and the beyond requires urgent and coordinated action, and it is paramount for the international community/partners to prioritise supporting the provision of mental health services."

On Mental Health

Mental health is a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realise their abilities, learn well and work well, and contribute to their community. It has intrinsic and instrumental value and is integral to our well-being. Throughout our lives, multiple individual, social and structural determinants may combine to protect or undermine our mental health and shift our position on the mental health continuum.

Among people who have experienced war or other conflict in the previous ten years, one in five (22%) will have depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. People with severe mental disorders are especially vulnerable during emergencies and need access to mental health care and other basic needs.

WHO continues to work nationally and internationally – including in humanitarian settings – to provide governments and partners with the strategic leadership, evidence, tools and technical support to strengthen a collective response to mental health and enable a transformation towards better mental health for all.