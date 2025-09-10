From 8th to 9th September, 2025, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, through its Directorate of Education, Science and Culture in the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs, in collaboration with the European Union, Expertise France, and other implementing partners, hosted a two-day meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, under the Africa-Europe Partnership to Exchange on Education Reforms (PEERs) programme.

The initiative seeks to strengthen cooperation between and within the ECOWAS and East African Community (EAC) regions in designing and implementing equitable, quality, gender-responsive, inclusive, green, and digital education policies, with a particular focus on basic education.

The technical session opened with a welcome address by Dr. Roland Kouakou, Acting Director of Education, Science and Culture, who conveyed the appreciation of Professor Fatou Sow Sarr, Honourable Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, to the European Union delegation for supporting this important initiative aimed at strengthening capacity within ECOWAS Member States. Dr. Kouakou thanked participants for their commitment and highlighted the programme’s focus on basic education reforms in three key thematic areas: gender, digital transformation, and green education.

In her remarks, Commissioner Fatou Sow Sarr emphasised that achieving human capital development requires continuous partnership and collaboration to strengthen regional integration, advance educational goals, and address the pressing challenges facing the region.

Deliberations highlighted ECOWAS education sector priorities, particularly in higher education, which have led to several initiatives aligned with human capital development and regional integration. These include the ECOWAS Nnamdi Azikiwe Academic Mobility Scheme (ENAAMS), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Education for a Culture of Peace, and the Harmonisation of Education Systems, among others. Although basic education is not currently a core focus, strategic consultations are underway to establish a strong foundation for its future implementation.

Participants reviewed a situation analysis emphasising the importance of aligning regional goals with education reforms and following established procedures to achieve the three thematic areas of intervention. Discussions also highlighted the need for joint ownership of the PEERs project, with ECOWAS serving as the regional coordinator, and for Expertise France to conduct a comprehensive situation analysis across Member States to assess the current state of basic education reforms.

The meeting further explored the possibility of introducing the PEERs project at the upcoming 2025 ADEA Triennial. In conclusion, the two-day meeting ended with participants expressing satisfaction at the constructive discussions and reaffirming their commitment to advancing transformative education across the region.