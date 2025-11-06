CEM Africa today announces that NiCE, in partnership with iNOVO, has been appointed Lead Sponsor for the CEM Africa Johannesburg Edition, and the 2025 Customer Experience Africa Awards (CXAs), both of which will take place on Thursday, 20 November 2025 at the NH Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

NiCE’s leadership in AI‑driven customer experience, coupled with iNOVO’s deep contact centre expertise, will power a high‑impact programme in Johannesburg designed to convert CX ambition into measurable business outcomes across South Africa’s economic hub.

A day built for ROI: practical AI, measurable outcomes

Anchored in CEM Africa’s commitment to create enterprise value from CX, the Johannesburg agenda features:

NiCE: AI Vision to Reality - The Why (09:00–10:00): A strategic session exploring the real business value of AI in customer experience, guided by NiCE and iNOVO CX/AI specialists.

NiCE: AI Vision to Reality - The How (12:00–13:00): A practical workshop showing how to translate AI strategy into scalable execution with the right tools, workflows and delivery approach, guided by NiCE and iNOVO CX/AI specialists.

“We absolutely love attending CEM Africa and are proud to be the Lead Sponsor for the Johannesburg edition. CEM is such a brilliant place to connect with like-minded people who are thinking differently about how the market works. The level of engagement and the insights you gain from these conversations are incredible, and the team behind CEM always does a fantastic job bringing it all together.” - Keith Jackson, VP Partner Sales, NiCE International

Speakers from NiCE and iNOVO

Delegates will hear from a strong combined bench, including:

Keith Jackson , VP Partner Sales, NiCE International

, VP Partner Sales, NiCE International Andre van Eeden , Portfolio Solution Engineer, NiCE

, Portfolio Solution Engineer, NiCE Kerri Prissman , Head of Client Value Management, iNOVO;

, Head of Client Value Management, iNOVO; Parusha Naidoo , Head of Business Solutions, iNOVO

, Head of Business Solutions, iNOVO Michael Ludeke, Regional Head: Business Development, iNOVO.

A day of high impact learning and connecting

The complete programme for the day spans a diverse set of workshops that will give attendees practical insights on measuring CX ROI, driving human‑centric digital transformation, and prioritising employee engagement.

Sessions explore keeping CX human in the age of AI, turning strategy into action with executive buy‑in, and leveraging smarter knowledge for better CX.

Featured contributors include Greg Jarvis (Connect SA), Tatiana Ndlovu (Nedbank Africa Regions), Palesa Nhlapo (FNB South Africa), Khwathelani Tshikovhi (Santam Insurance), and Grace Brown (JSE), to name just a few of the incredible CX leaders who will be sharing their insights in Johannesburg.

“CEM Africa has always been about more than great content, it is about cultivating a strong community of CX leaders who collaborate to raise the bar across the continent. Our partnership with NiCE reflects that spirit of collaboration, uniting innovation and expertise to drive measurable impact and elevate customer experience standards across Africa.” commented Terry Southam, Co-founder of CEM Africa

Event details - CEM Africa Johannesburg Edition

Date: Thursday, 20 November 2025

Venue: NH Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg

Format: One‑day roadshow with expert‑led workshops, networking, and the CXA Awards evening

Why attend

Turn AI vision into operational reality with proven methods and live demonstrations.

Benchmark CX ROI metrics and secure executive buy‑in with practical frameworks.

Build peer connections across banking, retail, healthcare, and telecoms.

About CEM Africa:

CEM Africa is a brand built on the power of customer experience to drive meaningful change. Through market news, expert knowledge, and a series of digital offerings and in-person events across the continent, we bring together innovation, collaboration, and action to shape the future of CX. Guided by our commitment to “Excellence in Every Experience,” we are dedicated to advancing customer engagement and empowering organisations to deliver exceptional value to their customers.

CEM Johannesburg Edition Website - https://apo-opa.co/4hLfcO5

CEM Flagship edition website - https://apo-opa.co/47BrchP

About the CXAs:

The Customer Experience Africa Awards is an evening that recognises people, innovation, and transformation across the continent’s CX community - from CX Leader of the Year to Best Use of AI, Best Enterprise Contact Centre Platform, and Best Customer Experience Team. The awards are proudly aligned with the CEM Africa Johannesburg Edition 2025.

CXA website - https://apo-opa.co/4hQBUo8