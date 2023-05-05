New batch of four Filipino evacuees from Port Sudan, Sudan arrived at the King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah yesterday, 04 May 2023 on board the passenger ship Amana, courtesy of the Saudi government.

The four Filipino evacuees (1 female and 3 males) were met at the naval base by Philippine Consul General to Jeddah Edgar Tomas Q. Auxilian and his wife Dr. Maria Vita Auxilian, together with VC Jeremiah Attento and some staff of Jeddah PCG.

The three Filipino male evacuees will be repatriated to the Philippines tomorrow, 06 May 2023, and expected to arrive in Manila also on the same day; while the lone female evacuee will subsequently proceed to Doha, Qatar to join her Sudanese husband. Their hotel accommodation in Jeddah while awaiting repatriation are provided for by the Saudi government.

As of this writing, 53 Filipinos were already evacuated from Port Sudan bound to Jeddah. Jeddah PCG, in close coordination and cooperation with the Saudi government and other stakeholders are continually working to immediately evacuate the other 97 Filipinos who are still in Sudan and who will be using Port Sudan as their exit point in going to Jeddah.