Network International (Network) (www.Network.ae), a leading payment solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with GIM-UEMOA, the regional payment scheme which promotes electronic payments across the banking, financial and public administration sectors in West Africa. This collaboration will drive innovation and enhance financial inclusion across the eight member countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

The partnership will help deliver innovative digital payment solutions under the GIM-Pay framework, leveraging the two organisations’ collective strengths. This initiative aims to benefit the population of the UEMOA region by providing secure, seamless, and accessible payment systems that meet the growing demands of businesses and consumers alike.

In addition to supporting the financial needs of users within UEMOA, the collaboration will enhance the value proposition of GIM-UEMOA’s affiliated member banks, enabling them to better serve their end customers with cutting-edge digital payment solutions. This offering aligns with the region’s commitment to fostering economic growth and financial inclusion.

“Partnering with GIM-UEMOA represents a significant milestone for Network International. Together, we aim to harness our combined expertise to empower the UEMOA region with state-of-the-art payment solutions that drive economic inclusion and prosperity,” said Dr. Reda Helal, Managing Director&Co-Head of Processing, Africa at Network International.”

“This collaboration with Network International allows for the pooling of infrastructure and solutions to bring cutting-edge digital payment solutions to the West African banking sector. We look forward to the benefits that will be realised for financial services entities throughout the region,” said Minayegnan Coulibaly, Managing Director of GIM-UEMOA.

Under this partnership, Network International and GIM-UEMOA have reaffirmed their shared commitment to innovation and collaboration in West Africa’s financial technology space. This partnership also underscores the importance of alliances in addressing the diverse financial and economic needs of the UEMOA region.

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.

For more information, visit

www.Network.global

About GIM-UEMOA:

The WAEMU Interbank Electronic Payment Group (GIM-UEMOA) is a regional payment scheme, switch and processor which brings together 150 affiliated members that are banks, financial institutions&postal offices, microfinance structures and electronic payment institutions. Our main mission is to promote electronic payments&systems across the banking&financial sector, public administration and population of the WAEMU region.

Constituted of eight countries – Senegal, Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Niger&Togo – the UEMOA region counts 141 million inhabitants.

For more information:

www.GIM-UEMOA.org