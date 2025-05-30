Leparan Gideon ole Morintat, CEO and Managing Director of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOC Kenya), will speak at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. During the event, Morintat will share insight into the company’s growth strategy in the country, highlighting frontier oil and gas prospects and opportunities for global investors. Morintat will also participate in the event’s first-ever National Oil Company (NOC) and International Oil Company (IOC) Forum, which brings together key public and private sector stakeholders into direct conversation to drive investment and deals in Africa.

Morintat’s participation comes ahead of the country’s inaugural oil and gas licensing round, which is set to launch in September 2025. Offering ten exploration blocks to investors, the licensing round aligns with national objectives of unlocking the frontier potential of the country’s oil and gas sector. The ten blocks were selected using geoscientific data to ensure a transparent allocation process. The government – through the NOC - provides comprehensive seismic surveys and geological reports, thereby supporting exploration and future discoveries. As the head of the country’s NOC with a participating interest in all acreage, Morintat will detail opportunities available in the round at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025.

The upcoming oil and gas licensing round aims to drive investment in the country’s Lamu and Anza basins. Known for their hydrocarbon potential, the basins offer significant opportunities for frontier explorers. NOC Kenya manages all of the data for the basins through the National Data center, including geoscientific data, seismic surveys and well-logs. The blocks are available via Production Sharing Contracts and offer tax incentives to entice participation. Currently, NOC Kenya is developing a Seismic Processing Center and Geochemical-Petrophysical Analyais Laboratory, aimed at supporting future oil and gas campaigns.

To further entice investment, Kenya introduced a Petroleum Act in 2019, offering a comprehensive framework for the exploration, development and management of the country’s petroleum resources. Key provisions in the act include a transparent revenue-sharing model; stringent environmental protection measures; and streamlined licensing processes. The act served to offer a much-needed boost to the country’s oil and gas sector, which has long-faced project delays due to regulatory challenges. By providing a transparent framework, Kenya seeks to boost investment while facilitating greater collaboration between the NOC and global operators. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Morintat is expected to outline the impact the Petroleum Act has had on the sector. Through his participation in panels and the NOC-IOC Forum, he is also anticipated to share insight into the country’s investment prospects.

“Kenya is putting all the right measures in place to attract investment and fuel oil and gas development. By assessing the challenges that have plagued the industry, implementing mechanisms to address them and aligning industry policies with global standards, the country is supporting greater investment by foreign operators. NOC Kenya plays an instrumental part in driving oil and gas development in the country and has emerged as a strong partner for global firms,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.