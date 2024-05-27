With just over a month to go before the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) (www.AHIF.com) opens its doors on 25th June, the government of Namibia has confirmed that the President of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Dr. Nangolo Mbumba will headline the agenda. AHIF, which is known as the most influential annual gathering of hospitality industry investors, business leaders, government officials, bankers, and expert advisors on the African continent, typically welcomes delegates from over 50 countries for three days of high-level networking, formal business meetings and discussion of all the latest trends and developments.

Hot topics on this year’s agenda include Active Development Financial Institutions, Artificial Intelligence, Authentic Leisure, Aviation Connectivity, Conservation, Demographics, Female Power, Government Initiatives to Support Hospitality, Hotel Development, Hotelification of the Workspace, International and Lifestyle Brands, Investing in Namibia, the New Global Geopolitical Order and its Impact on Hospitality, New Ventures, Optimal Capital Structure, People, Resorts, Sustainability and more.

Prominent speakers include Namibia’s Environment, Forestry and Tourism Minister, Hon. Pohamba Penomwenyo Shifeta and several top executives who, between them, have the power to transform a destination by funding projects, create thousands of employment opportunities and boost international tourism, which is a major source of export revenue for many African countries. They include Artur Gerber, Managing Director, TUI Blue, Olivier Granet, Managing Partner&CEO, Kasada Capital Management, Fahad Kazim, CEO, Millennium Hotels&Resorts&Lakhraim Group, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, Middle East, Africa&Southwest Asia, IHG Hotels&Resorts, Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer ME&Africa, Accor and many more of a similar calibre.

Nangula Uaandja, Chairperson and CEO of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, said: “The government has implemented the International Tourism Revival Initiative, with key objectives including creating new tourism routes and expanding tourism product offerings, including the establishment of the Namibia Convention Bureau aimed at branding and promoting Namibia as a MICE destination. This has opened up unique investment opportunities that further enhance the attractiveness of Namibia as an investment destination. We are looking forward to showcasing some of these opportunities which hold immense economic potential at AHIF 2024. Our team at NIPDB is always ready to help investors to have a seamless entry and ensure a soft landing in Namibia.”

Matthew Weihs, Founder of the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF), added: “Namibia’s confirmation that its President will headline the AHIF agenda leaves me feeling optimistic about the country’s commitment to its tourism and hospitality sector. His presence not only signals that Namibia values the international hospitality investment community, but it also reinforces everything we have heard from our hosts about wanting to create a thriving visitor economy.”

AHIF takes place at the Mövenpick Hotel, Windhoek, Namibia, 25 – 27 June 2024.

Other prominent speakers include:

Michael Aldridge, Founder&CEO, KOFISI

JS Anand, Founder&CEO, Leva Hotels

Ewan Cameron, Director, Africa, Westmont Hospitality

Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Corp Global&CG Hospitality Holdings

Karim Cheltout, Regional Vice President, Lodging Development Africa&All-Inclusive EMEA, Marriott

David Damiba, Managing Partner&Co-Chief Executive Officer, Kasada Capital Management

Mark Dunford, Chief Executive Officer, Knight Frank

Erwan Garnier, Senior Director Development, Radisson Hotel Group

Naiara López Giner, Associate Manager – Tourism Advisory Lead, Hospitality&Tourism, Colliers

Wayne Godwin, Co-Chief Executive Officer, JLL Africa, Head, JLL’s Hotels&Hospitality Group, Africa

Bani Haddad, Founder&Managing Director, Aleph Hospitality

Lullu Krugel, Partner, Strategy and Chief Economist, PwC South Africa&PwC Africa ESG Platform Lead

Markus Lehnert, SVP International Hotel Development, Marriott International

Khalili Manji, Partner, CHIC

Laurinda Marsh, KAM Global Projects – Africa, hansgrohe

Haddis Tilahun, Founder&Chairman, United Africa Group

Wytze van den Berg, Vice President International Operations EMEA/ Vice President EMEA WorldHotels, BWH Hotels

David Vely, VP Regional Development (Middle East&Africa), Club Med

Jameel Verjee, Founder&CEO, CityBlue Hotels (a member of The Diar Group)

Trevor Ward, Managing Director, W Hospitality Group

Further Information:

For further information and high-resolution images, please contact: David Tarsh at +44 (0) 7770 816 070 or email: David@Tarsh.com.

About the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF):

AHIF is the premier hotel investment conference in Africa, attracting many prominent international hotel owners, investors, financiers, management companies and their advisers. It is organised by The Bench (www.TheBench.com), which has a long track record of delivering multiple premium hotel investment conferences and forums across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. The Bench’s mission is to enable prosperity by facilitating growth, networking, and thought leadership in the hospitality industry worldwide.

www.TheBench.com.

Sponsors of AHIF are Host Sponsor: Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB); Host Partner: Kasada Capital Management; Platinum Sponsors: ClubMed, Radisson Hotel Group; Gold Sponsors: Accor, Aleph Hospitality, BWH Hotels, CHIC, CityBlue, Colliers, FNB Bank, hansgrohe, IHG Hotels and Resorts, JLL, Knight Frank, Kofisit, LEVA, Marriott International. Millennium Hotels and Resorts, O&L Leisure Hotels and Lodges, RMB Bank, TUI Hotels&Resorts; Silver Sponsors: Gondwana Collection, HVS, STR, TIME Hotels and TV5Monde; Confectionary Cafe Sponsor: Profica; Golf Sponsor: CBRE: Bar Sponsor: Zia Travel Atelier; Clinic Sponsor: Wisefields Law; Networking Sponsors: Multichoice Namibia&Talinda; Official Carriers: Discover, FlyNamibia, South African Airways.