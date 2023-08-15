Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud to announce that Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner at Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, will return to the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0) as a speaker. Taking place from September 13-14 in Luanda, AOG provides a platform where Namibia and Angola can strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of energy.

Namibia has seen a wave of energy developments take off in the last two years. Five oil and gas discoveries were made by global energy majors Shell, TotalEnergies and Qatar Energy while Hyphen Hydrogen Energy announced the launch of the country’s first GW-scale green hydrogen project. On the back of these milestone developments, several other exploration campaigns have kicked off while global players have launched a number of renewable energy feasibility studies. As such, Namibia represents one of Africa’s most promising energy markets, with opportunities across both the hydrocarbon and green energy landscapes offering lucrative financing prospects for regional and global investors. Shino’s participation at AOG 2023 will help facilitate new investment across the Namibian market.

As the country’s energy sector grows, Namibia stands to learn a great deal from Angola, which currently represents one of the biggest oil producers on the continent. As a largely established hydrocarbon market, Angola has a wealth of experience in developing the entire energy value chain. Angola and Namibia have already made efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation across the energy sector, with a memorandum of understanding inked at AOG last year between Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy. At the 2023 edition of AOG, this cooperation will be expanded as the countries pursue various other areas of economic collaboration.

"At ECP, we believe in African regional cooperation, and we are delighted to see such a high-profile figure in the Namibian energy play coming to Luanda to share her insights on the future of the sector for both Angola and Namibia," says Devi Paulsen-Abbott, ECP CEO.

During the AOG 2023 conference this September, Shino will provide an update on Namibia’s energy development agenda and the emerging opportunities for investors and project developers. Shino will also delve into the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition, efforts to boost local content, data management and geological studies, and the status of joint projects between Angola and Namibia.

For more information about AOG 2023, visit www.AngolaOilAndGas.com.